On June 2, Guitar World is proudly taking part in Blackout Tuesday. We stand with our black colleagues and the black artists who inspire us every day, to oppose the racial injustice that continues to afflict our nations.

We will be pausing work on our sites in solidarity with #TheShowMustBePaused, #BlackOutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter.

As guitarists, we welcome players from all backgrounds, and we take pride in that sense of community. That means we must take a stand when we see something that goes against our values, and offer our support to those who need it.

We can all do more to action change, and we will dedicate the day to focusing on how we can best support black communities now and in the future, including our friends, colleagues and artists.

Guitar World stands in solidarity with all those affected.