Thin Lizzy Guitarist Gary Moore Dead at 58

Irish blues rock guitarist Gary Moore died yesterday while on holiday in Spain. He was 58 at the time of his passing. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Gary Moore's Thin Lizzy bandmate Eric Bell had this to say to BBC 6Music News:

"I used to see him quite regularly up until about a year ago, he was a very robust guy, he was off all drugs and he only had a few Guinness's with me, so he was a pretty healthy bloke.

"He was just as an amazing guitar player and a superb musician, he was just his energy that got me, his enthusiasm for the instrument was remarkable."

Thin Lizzy drummer and founding member Brian Downey gave his thoughts to the Guaurdian UK:

"I am in total shock. He will always be in my thoughts and prayers and I just can't believe he is gone. I have known Gary since 1967 when he was in [the band] Platform Three and he's been an amazing friend ever since. It was a pleasure to play with Gary again in 2006 after his days with Lizzy."