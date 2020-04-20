This daring guitarist played Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover while blindfolded - and nailed it note-for-note

Learn any new electric guitar tricks during your time in self-quarantine? Dre DiMura certainly has, and we’ll wager his might be a bit more impressive than yours.

The New Jersey-born guitarist, who has toured alongside artists like Gloria Gaynor, Dee Snider, Breaking Benjamin and Chevelle and records with singer Diamante as well as a solo artist, recently posted a playthrough video of Marty Friedman’s solo from Megadeth’s Tornado of Souls, which is no easy feat in and of itself.

Now DiMura has shared a cover of Eric Johnson’s iconic guitar instrumental Cliffs of Dover. And he not only nails it note-for-note – he also does it blindfolded.

You can check out the outstanding performance above. As DiMura says at the end, he “gave it the old college try.” We would agree.

You can learn more about DiMura at his official Instagram page.