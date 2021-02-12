This jaw-dropping two-hand-tapped version of the Pokémon battle theme features Elite Four-level guitar playing

This year marks the 25th anniversary of videogame behemoth Pokémon, and while a virtual Post Malone gig might be grabbing the headlines, we’ve got the only Pokémon guitar content you need right here.

You might remember tap-happy Marcos Mena as the guitarist behind the fruitiest guitar playthrough of 2020, but here he’s joined by Standards bandmate – and Covet drummer – Forrest Rice for a lightning-fast rehearsal run-through of Pokémon’s intense battle theme.

A post shared by standards (@wearestandards) A photo posted by on

To channel the song’s frantic 8-bit arrangement on a single guitar, Mena straps on an Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent HH and deploys a barrage of tapped chords, alternating fret-hand basslines and mad chromatic runs.

The performance is really one in Charmeleon – and you better Bayleef it.

This isn’t the first time the fruity duo have tackled a Nintendo track, either. Earlier this month, the pair also tried their hand at the similarly madcap theme tune to Kirby’s Dream Land.

A post shared by standards (@wearestandards) A photo posted by on

Standards’ latest album, Fruit Island, arrived last year, and while it doesn’t feature any videogame covers, it is full of next-level tapping skills and feelgood guitar hooks.