“I've put it through every nightmare scenario it could have been exposed to, and it's been faultless”: ThorpyFX’s Electric Lightning is a tube-driven overdrive/boost pedal built in collaboration with Chris Buck

By Phil Weller
published

The Cardinal Black guitarist's signature dual pedal offers amp-like sweetness and “faultless” ruggedness

Chris Buck performs onstage (left), the ThorpyFX Electric Lightning pedal
(Image credit: Ross Madden / ThorpyFX)

Cardinal Black guitarist Chris Buck has joined forces with ThorpyFX for a signature overdrive pedal, which takes a very literal approach to ‘amp in a box’ pedals. 

The Electric Lightning is a dual-sided overdrive pedal and footswitchable boost, with a built-in tube that heats up under the hood for a very amp-like feel, as per Buck's overdrive dreams.  

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.