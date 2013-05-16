Three Classic Rolling Stones Albums to Be Released On Clear Vinyl May 28

Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed and Hot Rocks 1964-1971, the most celebrated albums in ABKCO's catalog of Rolling Stones releases, will debut later this month as 180-gram LPs, pressed on clear vinyl, in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary and 50 and Counting tour.

The launch of a projected series, titled "The Rolling Stones Clearly Classic," featuring these three initial releases out May 28, focuses on the three Stones albums that reflect the group's formative years and transformation into "The World's Greatest Rock and Roll Band" at the end of the 1960s and into the early '70s.

All three albums have been meticulously mastered from high-resolution audio files sourced from the original master tapes, assuring optimal sound quality that exceeds conventional CD audio and digital downloads.

Beggars Banquet was a breakthrough album for the Stones, recorded in 1968 in London and Los Angeles and produced by Jimmy Miller. It was the last full album with founding member Brian Jones in the lineup and includes such classics as "Sympathy For the Devil" (the subject of the Jean Luc Godard film of the same title), "Street Fighting Man" and "Factory Girl." Guest musicians and vocalists include Nicky Hopkins, Rocky Dijon, Ric Grech, Dave Mason and The Watts Street Gospel Choir.

Let It Bleed, the first Stones album that includes contributions from Mick Taylor, who replaced Jones shortly before the latter's death, is the stuff of legends with many considering the set as the band's very best. It includes "You Got The Silver," featuring Keith Richards' first lead vocal, "Midnight Rambler," the apocalyptic themed "Gimme Shelter," the band's faithful take on Robert Johnson's country blues "Love In Vain" as well as "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Guests include Ian Stewart, Nicky Hopkins, Jack Nitzsche, Ry Cooder, Leon Russell, Al Kooper, Bobby Keys, Byron Berline, Rocky Dijon, Merry Clayton, Madeline Bell, Doris Troy, Nanette News and The London Bach Choir.

Hot Rocks 1964-1971 is a collection, on two LPs, of tracks that, in essence, launched the band into the public consciousness with a run of hits that went on to establish the Stones' preeminence on both sides of the Atlantic. A total of 21 songs, recorded over seven years, on four sides, including "Time Is On My Side," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Get Off My Cloud," "19th Nervous Breakdown," "Let's Spend The Night Together," "Jumpin' Jack Flash, "Sympathy For the Devil," "Midnight Rambler," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Brown Sugar," "Wild Horses" and more, are featured. Originally released in December 1971, the album remained on the Billboard album chart for 243 consecutive weeks and was certified 12 times Platinum by the RIAA. The collection includes 11 Top 10 US and UK hits and seven hit singles that reached No. 1. Hot Rocks 1964-1971 is one of the greatest of all greatest-hits albums ever released.

