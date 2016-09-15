Three Kids Play Flawless Metallica Medley, Get Thumbs Up from Band

A video of three youngsters playing a medley of Metallica songs at a Kansas City, Missouri, mall on Sunday, September 11, went viral on Wednesday. By the end of the day, Metallica had shared the video on the group’s Facebook page, giving the video an even bigger boost. As of this morning, it has more than eight million views.

The 18-minute jam, shot by an attentive shopper named Catherine Ross, took place at the Country Club Plaza shopping center. The kids performed spot-on covers of “Eye of the Beholder,” “Blackened,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “…And Justice for All.”

Ross posted the video to her Facebook page, never expecting it would generate so much interest, let alone get the attention of Metallica, who commented, “Nice work boys!!!” In response to requests for the group’s name, Ross contacted the mall’s management, which in turn reached out to the group’s parents. The parents have yet to reveal who the kids are, but we think it’s probably just a matter of hours before that happens.

Take a look.