Thurston Moore Premieres New Song, "The Best Day" — Listen

Thurston Moore has premiered the title track from his new album, The Best Day, and you can check it out below.

The Best Day, Moore's first solo album since 2010's Demolished Thoughts, will be released October 21 via Matador Records.

Moore's band features fellow (well, fellow-and-former, apparently) Sonic Youth member Steve Shelley on drums, plus James Sedwards and Deb Googe.

Moore has described the album as a balance between his "signature thrashing electric guitars" and "blissful 12-string acoustic ballads." You can decide!