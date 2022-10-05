Watch Tim Henson shred his mesmerizing parts for Polyphia's Ego Death in new playthrough video

Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson has dropped a short clip of selected acoustic and electric parts from the band's new song, Ego Death.

The recent single, taken from the band's forthcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, arrived last week and saw guitarists Scott LePage and Henson tip their caps to 80s shred theatrics and classic guitar styles. Steve Vai also features in the song, contributing some stunning whammy work that somehow threads gracefully between their lines. Needless to say, it broke the shred-web and has already gained some three million views on YouTube.

In his latest clip, Henson plays through some of his parts from Ego Death and casually showcases some of the remarkable technicality behind the sprawling five minute composition.

Henson has always been comfortable lifting the veil and offering playthroughs of his tracks, so while it's hard to tear your eyes from the fretboard, we have to note that comfort is taken to new heights here thanks to Henson’s sweater and slippers combo.

Points should also be awarded to Henson for using the same sweater as the Ego Death video warehouse segment. Chunky knits for chunky riffs… it’s a movement – and well-timed ahead of the impending winter months.

Remember That You Will Die is set for an October 28 release. Head to Polyphia’s site (opens in new tab) to pre-order the album, and for more info on the band's comings and goings.