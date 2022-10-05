Watch Tim Henson shred his mesmerizing parts for Polyphia's Ego Death in new playthrough video

By Matt Parker
published

Henson has shared a quick clip of the Vai-powered crossover single from the comfort of his home

Tim Henson
(Image credit: Tim Henson / YouTube)

Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson has dropped a short clip of selected acoustic and electric parts from the band's new song, Ego Death.

The recent single, taken from the band's forthcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, arrived last week and saw guitarists Scott LePage and Henson tip their caps to 80s shred theatrics and classic guitar styles. Steve Vai also features in the song, contributing some stunning whammy work that somehow threads gracefully between their lines. Needless to say, it broke the shred-web and has already gained some three million views on YouTube. 

In his latest clip, Henson plays through some of his parts from Ego Death and casually showcases some of the remarkable technicality behind the sprawling five minute composition.

Henson has always been comfortable lifting the veil and offering playthroughs of his tracks, so while it's hard to tear your eyes from the fretboard, we have to note that comfort is taken to new heights here thanks to Henson’s sweater and slippers combo. 

Points should also be awarded to Henson for using the same sweater as the Ego Death video warehouse segment. Chunky knits for chunky riffs… it’s a movement – and well-timed ahead of the impending winter months.

Remember That You Will Die is set for an October 28 release. Head to Polyphia’s site (opens in new tab) to pre-order the album, and for more info on the band's comings and goings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.