Tom Morello delivers perfect comeback to Twitter troll who claimed he could “play his s**t piss-drunk on my back”

As a politically outspoken musician, Tom Morello encounters his fair share of online trolls – and his comebacks keep getting better and better, whether it’s on the subject of politics or, less frequently, his guitar playing.

In his latest online altercation over the weekend, one Twitter troll proclaimed, “[Rage Against the Machine] are punks in a bad way. Shit, I can play Tom Morello’s shit-piss drunk on my back. Fuck those commies.”

Morello, ever the Twitter raconteur, had the perfect retort.

“Please submit video of you playing the Know Your Enemy solo note perfect in this inebriated prone position and I will write “Trump Rules” on my guitar and send it to you as a gift,” he hit back. “You have 24hrs my dude.”

At the time of writing, there were 19 hours left until Morello’s deadline, and the troll’s original tweet had since been deleted, so it seems unlikely we’ll get to see this intoxicated performance.

Besides maintaining his red-hot social media game, Morello told GW he has been keeping busy in lockdown recording new material, and teaching his son the wonders of Led Zeppelin, even learning a few things himself on the way.