“The strap came loose, the amp was up, the guitar was up, and the neck broke off. Bob turned around like, ‘What are you doing back there?’” Mike Campbell recalls breaking his guitar in front of a live audience – in the middle of a Bob Dylan show

By
published

Campbell talks about the unfortunate incident on the legendary Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bob Dylan's True Confessions Tour that led him to break one of his most beloved guitars

Bob Dylan on stage with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Mike Campbell, Heartbreakers&#039; guitarist, is in the background
Bob Dylan on stage with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Mike Campbell is in the background

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist, Mike Campbell, has recently recalled an incident involving his beloved 1962 Gibson Les Paul SG Junior, during which his guitar snapped in two in front of a live audience, right in the middle of an impassioned Bob Dylan speech.

“I'm on tour with Bob Dylan, with Tom [Petty] and the Heartbreakers. We're at The Forum here in LA [in 1986, as part of the True Confessions Tour] and I had this guitar on and I'm standing there trying to be cool,” Campbell tells Gibson TV.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.