Tony Iommi on Black Sabbath: "We’ve Had a Rehearsal and Played Some of the Old Stuff"

While a reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup has yet to be officially confirmed, it certainly looks like the pieces are falling into place. Speaking to Terrorizer recently, Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi -- the first to unintentionally get the reunion rumor mill started -- said that the band had in fact rehearsed.

"We’ve had a rehearsal and played some of the old stuff and to be together again was great," said Iommi. "We’re all on good terms and we’re at a stage where we can play together again. It would be good if we could and I suppose it’s the closest it’s been to be able to do that. It could happen!”

