Tony Iommi calls out YouTuber for getting his tone wrong

A word of advice to all YouTube guitarists out there: your heroes may be watching, and they’re not always impressed by what they’re seeing and hearing.

Take the case of poor YouTuber Circle of Tone, who in August of 2018 posted a roughly 19-minute video originally titled 'Tony Iommi used THIS on Black Sabbath's biggest hit?' in which he made some bold, and, as it turns out, wrong, assertions about Iommi’s tone and general guitar approach.

Which, like most things on the internet, went by with little notice – until now.

In a post yesterday on his official Facebook page, Iommi himself chimed in about Circle of Tone’s instructional video, and he didn’t exactly have kind words to offer.

Wrote Iommi, “Totally wrong information about using my neck pick up for the rhythm sound and using a right handed guitar upside down for the recording of the first album. Where do they get it from.”

Mr. Circle of Tone, for his part, accepted the criticism graciously. In a new comment pinned to his original video, he wrote:

“I just got owned by the guy who invented heavy metal. How is your Monday going? I got stuff wrong on this one. Again.”

Getting recognized, and criticized, by your idol... heaven and hell, indeed.