Tony Iommi: Lymphoma Won't Disrupt Black Sabbath's Recording Plans

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who has been diagnosed with the early stages of lymphoma, has issued a statement regarding the band's plans via his official website, Iommi.com:

"I just want to say how overwhelmed I am with all your messages of support, thank you so much. Well, it's not what I wanted for Christmas, that's for sure, but now I can't wait for the test results to come in and get going with the treatment.

"It's really good that the guys are coming over so that we can continue working on the album as things are going great in the studio. Not much else to say at this time, so thanks again."

Black Sabbath announced news of Iommi's diagnosis on January 9, adding that they'd be moving the recording process for their new studio album from Los Angeles to the UK so the guitarist can undergo treatment.

The band have not said if Iommi's condition affects their planned world tour as yet. The band are scheduled to tour Europe in the summer, with a headline slot at Download Festival among the dates.