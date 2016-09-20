The Top Five Guitarist Jokes

Some guitar jokes are overused, and some guitar jokes are just plain dumb. The great thing about making videos, however, is that you can put a new spin on the tired, clichéd thigh-slappers that pretty much every guitar player has heard before.

Sure, we all know pop stars play hardly any notes for massive audiences, while jazz cats are stuck in the dingy dive bars playing their hearts out for a handful of lowlifes drinking their beers with their backs turned.

Have you ever thought what those two scenarios actually look like side by side, though?

The power of video brings new life to these old jokes, so whether you’ve heard ‘em all or not, I’m sure you’ll get a chuckle out of at least a couple of these one-liners. If you don’t, you might not have a soul.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.