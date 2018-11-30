Toto Share Previously Unreleased Song, “Devil’s Tower”

Toto have unveiled a previously unreleased vintage track, “Devil’s Tower,” originally slated to appear on the band’s classic 1982 effort, Toto IV.

The “new old” song is being shared today in celebration of All In, a limited-edition Toto box set boasting 17 LPs and 13 CDs that is only available via the band’s website.

All In features the following Toto albums on 17 LPs and 13 CD: Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom of Desire, Tambu, Mindfields and Toto XX. Two Blu-rays are also included: Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound along with the Live in Paris 1990 concert. The set also includes a previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP from their 1980 tour, along with an album titled Old is New.

Old is New features seven previously unreleased songs, among them “Devil’s Tower.”

“We originally recorded this track with Mike and Jeff Porcaro back in 1981 during the sessions for Toto IV," guitarist Steve Lukather explained.

Also included in the box set is an 80-page hardcover book which includes new essays, and previously unseen photos. All box sets will include a numbered 8"x 8" certificate of authenticity personally signed by the band.

For more information, head over to Toto’s official website.