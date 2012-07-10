Trent Reznor Pens Theme Song for 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'

Nine Inch Nails mastermind and Oscar-winning film composer Trent Reznor has written the theme song for the upcoming video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

"There is a lot of reservation and angst and sense of loss and regret and anger bubbling under the surface," Reznor told USA Today of his latest soundtrack work. "So it didn't make sense to have a gung-ho patriotic feeling kind of theme song. It has to feel weighty."

Call of Duty: Black Ops II is set for a November 13 release.

Perhaps even more interesting for fans is the fact that there's plenty of new music coming from Reznor in the near future.

"We have a finished album," Reznor said of How to Destroy Angels, his band with his wife Mariqueen Maandiq and Atticus Ross. "It's been finished for a little while. We're doing a little bit of tweaks on it. The record will be out soon."

Reznor also promises that new Nine Inch Nails music is in the works and that the band is in its "gestation period."