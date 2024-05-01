“My dad always said, ‘Focus on your rhythm and writing songs.’ But when I got the itch to start doing solos, I got into Eddie Van Halen”: Trev Lukather on the guitar lessons he learned from his dad, Steve Lukather

Those who descend from guitar greatness are more than likely to pick up the family trade. Not only are they surrounded by music from an early age, they are uniquely poised to receive (free) lessons from their parents.

Trev Lukather is one such player who began his electric guitar journey as a youngster, having received some formative musical advice from his father, Toto great Steve Lukather.

Lukather reflected on his early years as a budding musician in an upcoming interview with Guitar World, during which he shared the words of wisdom his dad imparted on him – and pinpointed the moment he knew he wanted to be a guitarist.

“I always describe it as how kids throw baseballs with their dads or kick the soccer ball. I picked up drums when I was three or four and just started playing,” he reflects. “I was able to play to a click. I had a pocket, which was my way of hanging with my pop and jamming.

“And then, when Toto reunited, I was 12 years old, and my dad did his first solo, the crowd was reaching out for him, and I was like, 'I gotta do that, man. I have to play guitar. I want to be just like my dad.'”

When he decided he wanted to play guitar for a living, Trev was able to turn to his dad for advice. And, while Steve Lukather’s soloing skills are renowned, he encouraged his son to develop a strong rhythmic and songwriting base before breaking out the box.

When he did start soloing, though, Trev found inspiration in some external forces.

“I didn't even start soloing until I was five years into playing,” he tells GW. “My dad always said, 'Focus on your rhythm and writing songs,' so I did that. But when I got the itch to start doing guitar solos, I got into Neal Schon, Trevor Rabin, and Eddie Van Halen.

“But most of all, the number one was David Gilmour because I loved how he was so melodic. He wasn't a shredder, but he could hold one note for multiple bars, and your soul left your body.

“I took a little bit of every one of them as an influence and started messing with my own style, but it just kind of came naturally, man. I just kind of found my way.”

