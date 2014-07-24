Trigger Hippy Premiere New Song, "Rise Up Singing" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Rise Up Singing," a new track by Trigger Hippy.

"Rise Up Singing" is the first single from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released September 30 through Rounder Records.

Trigger Hippy was founded by the Black Crowes' Steve Gorman and features Joan Osborne and guitarist Jackie Greene on vocals, Nashville first-call session guitarist (and MusicRow's Guitarist of the Year) Tom Bukovac and bassist Nick Govrik.

As always, check out the song below

For more about Trigger Hippy, visit triggerhippy.net.

Trigger Hippy Track Listing:

01. “Rise Up Singing”

02. “Turpentine”

03. “Heartache On The Line”

04. “Cave Hill Cemetery”

05. “Tennessee Mud”

06. “Pretty Mess”

07. “Pocahontas”

08. “Dry County”

09. “Nothing New”

10. “Ain’t Persuaded Yet”

11. “Adelaide

Trigger Hippy Tour Dates:

7/25 Watermark / New York, NY

7/26 State Theatre / New Brunswick, NJ

7/27 Xponential Festival / Camden, NJ

7/29 Infinity Hall / Norfolk, CT

7/30 Fairfield Theatre / Fairfield, CT

8/03 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, TN

8/15 The Peach Music Festival / Scranton, PA

8/16 The Ardmore Music Hall / Ardmore, PA

8/17 Birchmere / Alexandria, VA