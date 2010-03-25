Triumph 'Greatest Hits: Remixed' CD & DVD Due May 18, 2010.

Few acts could whip an arena full of rockers into a frenzy as Triumph did throughout the late ‘70s and ‘80s, when the group’s best known line-up – guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and drummer/vocalist Gil Moore - were at the peak of their powers. And it’s this exact time period that is focused on throughout Triumph’s new “best of” set - Greatest Hits: Remixed - which will be released on May 18, 2010.

All of the classic tunes that were - and continue to be - in heavy rotation on rock radio (and the early days of MTV) are included here, namely, “Lay It on the Line,” “Hold On,” “Fight the Good Fight,” “Magic Power,” etc.

These fourteen tracks of anthemic metal have never sounded so good, as they were all recently remixed by Rich Chycki (who has previously worked with Aerosmith and Rush). The set also includes a previously unreleased recording - “Love Hurts” - which will be the lead-off single from Triumph’s Greatest Hits: Remixed.

"We have been planning this release forever," says Levine. "For years, Triumph fans have been demanding that we give them a fresh greatest hits package and they are going to love this one."

Also included in the set is a DVD mixed in 5.1 audio, that features eleven promo and live videos in widescreen (plus additional unreleased videos for “Child of the City,” “Blinding Light Show” and “Love Hurts,” and footage of the group’s 2008 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame).

The deluxe two-disc package will be housed in a six-panel digipak – including a 20-page color booklet, complete with liner notes, lyrics and chockfull of vintage photos.

Track listing for Greatest Hits: Remixed CD:

1. Allied Forces

2. Lay It on the Line

3. Follow Your Heart

4. Magic Power

5. I Live For the Weekend

6. Hold On

7. Just One Night

8. Fight the Good Fight

9. Spellbound

10. Never Surrender

11. When the Lights Go Down

12. Somebody’s Out There

13. Rock and Roll Machine

14. Love Hurts

Track listing for Greatest Hits: Remixed DVD:

1. Follow Your Heart

2. Lay it on the line

3. Spellbound

4. Magic Power

5. When the Lights Go Down

6. Hold On

7. Just One Night

8. Somebody’s Out There

9. Allied Forces

10. Never Surrender

11. Never Say Never

Bonus Videos

1. Child of the City

2. Blinding Light Show (Bootleg: Filmed on Fan Cam )

3. Love Hurts

