Trivium have posted a brand-new track, "Brave this Storm," for free download.

The song is the first full piece of new music to be revealed from the new Trivium album, Vengeance Falls, which was produced by Disturbed and Device frontman David Draiman. It will be released this autumn via Roadrunner.

Check out the track below — and let us know what you think in the comments. You can download the track right here.