U2 Announce Details of 'Achtung Baby' Reissue and Box Set

As one of the many classic albums celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, U2's Achtung Baby is the next in line to get the deluxe reissue treatment.

The Achtung Baby anniversary edition, which is set to hit shelves on October 31 via Universal, will be available in five different packages, which range from a reissue of the original album itself without bonus material to the "Uber Deluxe Edition," which features an unprecedented amount of bonus material surrounding the album

The "Uber Deluxe Edition" includes six CDs, including the original album, the 1993 follow-up Zooropa, previously unreleased recordings from the Achtung sessions, B-sides, remixes, demos, and early versions of the tracks.

The set also includes four DVDs, including Zoo TV: Live From Sydney, every music video from the album, bonus material, and the brand new documentary film From the Sky Down.

Think that's not enough? In the words of the late Billy Mays, "but wait, there's more!" The "Uber Deluxe Edition" also includes five clear-vinyl 7" singles, 16 art prints, an 84-page hardback book, a magazine, four badges, a sticker sheet, and a pair of those rad "Fly" sunglasses that Bono use to wear all the time.

