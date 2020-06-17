Ujam’s Finisher Voodoo plugin promises to unlock a world of “organic, distorted, spicy, colorful, magical and dark textures”

Ujam, the German-American software maker co-founded by Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams, has unveiled the Finisher Voodoo plugin.

The new offering, which promises a “world of organic, distorted, spicy, colorful, magical and dark textures,” is designed for all manner of guitar sounds, including real or virtual, electric or acoustic and direct or amped.

The plugin boasts 150-plus signature sound designer presets, 50 multi-effect modes, 40 effect algorithms, finisher control, four variation knobs and MIDI control.

Ujam recommends Voodoo for live guitar playing and virtual instruments like the Virtual Guitarist series.

The plugin is available in VST, AU, AAX formats for both OS and Windows for $99.

A bundle of three Finishers, including Voodoo, Neo and Micro, is offered for $139.

For more information, head to Ujam.