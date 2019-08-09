Uncured Tear it Up in Their New “Conquistador” Playthrough

Back in April, up-and-coming progressive metallers Uncured unleashed their latest album, Epidemic, on an unsuspecting world.
Today, we've teamed up with the group to premiere the playthrough video for one of the album's standout tracks, the technically dazzling “Conquistador.” You can check it out below.
"‘Conquistador’ is the tale of the journey across the Atlantic on a Spanish galleon in the 16th century,” Rex Cox, one of Uncured’s pair of guitarist/vocalists, told Guitar World. “The song has a spirit of adventure that we try to convey through a variety of vastly different guitar styles and techniques.”
“We used six different guitars in recording ‘Conquistador,' including Schecter’s brand new Orleans 7-string and 12-string acoustic guitars,” his brother, fellow Uncured guitarist/vocalist Zak Cox, added. “The video features all six guitars, often playing simultaneously. By the end of the video, we have shots of four guitars in a single panorama illustrating how all of the parts fit together.”
Uncured are set to hit the road with All That Remains and Lacuna Coil next month. You can check out a full list of tour dates below.
Uncured Fall 2019 Tour Dates (w/All That Remains, Lacuna Coil):
09/15 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/17 Greenville SC – The Firmament
09/18 Knoxville, TN – Jackson Terminal
09/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
09/20 Dothan, AL – The Plant
09/21 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
09/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
09/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music
09/27 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
09/28 Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Live
09/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/1 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
10/2 Berkley, CA – The UC Theatre
10/3 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
10/5 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory
10/6 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
10/7 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
10/9 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
10/10 Minot, ND – The ‘O’ Riginal Bar
10/11 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
10/12 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
10/13 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
10/15 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
10/16 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
10/17 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
10/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House
10/19 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live