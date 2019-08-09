Uncured Tear it Up in Their New “Conquistador” Playthrough

Back in April, up-and-coming progressive metallers Uncured unleashed their latest album, Epidemic, on an unsuspecting world.

Today, we've teamed up with the group to premiere the playthrough video for one of the album's standout tracks, the technically dazzling “Conquistador.” You can check it out below.

"‘Conquistador’ is the tale of the journey across the Atlantic on a Spanish galleon in the 16th century,” Rex Cox, one of Uncured’s pair of guitarist/vocalists, told Guitar World. “The song has a spirit of adventure that we try to convey through a variety of vastly different guitar styles and techniques.”

“We used six different guitars in recording ‘Conquistador,' including Schecter’s brand new Orleans 7-string and 12-string acoustic guitars,” his brother, fellow Uncured guitarist/vocalist Zak Cox, added. “The video features all six guitars, often playing simultaneously. By the end of the video, we have shots of four guitars in a single panorama illustrating how all of the parts fit together.”

Uncured are set to hit the road with All That Remains and Lacuna Coil next month. You can check out a full list of tour dates below.

Uncured Fall 2019 Tour Dates (w/All That Remains, Lacuna Coil):

09/15 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/17 Greenville SC – The Firmament

09/18 Knoxville, TN – Jackson Terminal

09/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/20 Dothan, AL – The Plant

09/21 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

09/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

09/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music

09/27 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

09/28 Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Live

09/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/1 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

10/2 Berkley, CA – The UC Theatre

10/3 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

10/5 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

10/6 Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/7 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

10/9 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

10/10 Minot, ND – The ‘O’ Riginal Bar

10/11 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

10/12 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

10/13 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

10/15 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

10/16 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

10/17 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

10/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House

10/19 Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live