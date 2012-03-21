Upcoming Rolling Stones Documentary to Trace Band's Entire 50-Year Career

In celebration of The Rolling Stones’ 50th anniversary, Eagle Rock Entertainment has announced it will release a "groundbreaking, eye-opening" documentary about the band.

The film, the first documentary to trace The Rolling Stones' evolution from 1963 through the present, will be showcased in September as part of the band's overall 50th anniversary celebrations.

The still-untitled film, which is directed by Brett Morgen, captures hours of never-before-seen footage in a rare, uncensored format that tells the band’s stories told through their eyes and voices, as The Beatles did with Anthology in the mid-'90s.

"For anyone who wants to experience the band, this is the film that will defy convention and create a sonic tapestry to transport viewers into the world of the Rolling Stones,” said Morgen, an Academy Award nominee best known for The Kid Stays in the Picture. “The film will deliver the original, bold, sexy and dangerous flavor of the iconic rock band.”

As previously reported, Thames & Hudson will release the official, authorized book The Rolling Stones: 50 to celebrate the band’s anniversary on July 12.