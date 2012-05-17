Van Halen Reportedly Postpone More Than 30 Concerts

Pollstar.com is reporting than Van Halen have postponed every date on their current tour itinerary after their June 26 concert in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Local papers in Salt Lake City, Utah, and El Paso, Texas, reported on the postponements earlier today, saying no reason was given by promoters.

We'll have more info for you as it turns up.

Van Halen are on the road promoting their first new album with David Lee Roth in 28 years, A Different Kind of Truth (Buy it on iTunes).

Want to get caught up on the entire Van Halen story? Guitar World Presents 40 Years of Van Halen — featuring tones of rare interview and special features — is now available in our online store.