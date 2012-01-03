Van Halen Set to Play Intimate New York City Show on Thursday

Tickets for Van Halen's upcoming 2012 tour don't go on sale until the 10th, but the band aren't waiting to give a lucky handful of music industry folks a taste of what's to come. The band will be playing an intimate gig at New York City's Cafe Wha? this Thursday, January 5.

Van Halen recently announced via three trailers on their official website that they will be hitting the road in 2012. The band have not toured with David Lee Roth since a 2007/2008 world tour.

What's got most fans even more excited is the prospect of a new album with Roth, who hasn't recorded a studio album with the band since 1984. While the Van Halen camp has kept relatively quiet about a new album, there was a billboard in Times Square on New Year's Eve featuring the mysterious graphic with what appears to be a release day that has been circulating online.

According to the usually-reliable Van Halen fan site, Van Halen News Desk, the graphic does indeed depict a release date, and while that is not the official album art, it is inspired by the actual artwork.

Rumor has it that the first single from the new album will be released on January 10.