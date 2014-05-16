Video: 11-Year-Old Girl Covers Black Sabbath's "Heaven and Hell"

Below, check out a 2013 video of an 11-year-old Ronnie James Dio fan named Sara covering Black Sabbath's "Heaven and Hell" with her band, Motion Device.

Sara dedicates the performance to Black Sabbath "and the one and only Ronnie James Dio."

Motion Device is rounded out by Sara's 14-year-old brother, David, on drums; their 16-year-old sister, Andrea, on six-string bass and piano; their cousin, 19-year-old Josh on lead guitar; and 19-year-old Alex, a family friend, on rhythm guitar.

Dio often cited "Heaven and Hell" as one of the songs he was most proud of. He said the song, which was written by Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, is about our ability to choose between doing good and doing evil, essentially how we all have "heaven and hell" inside us.

