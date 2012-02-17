Video: 25 Years of George Lynch and ESP

It was sometime in the mid-'80s that guitar hero George Lynch was on tour in Japan and happened across a little-known manufacturer of custom guitars.

That company was ESP, a company that now boasts guitar titans like James Hetfield, Jeff Hanneman, Alexi Laiho -- and yes, still George Lynch -- among its roster of users.

ESP is celebrating 25 years of their partnership with Lynch with a special video overview of the company's relationship with the storied guitarist. Watch both parts below.

Lynch released his 11th studio album, Kill All Control, last summer.