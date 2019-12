Last night, Axl Rose made a rare live television appearance when he sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an extended interview. You can watch all three parts of the interview below.

The elusive Guns N' Roses frontman appeared on the show to plug the band's upcoming residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, which is set to run throughout November.

Rose also discussed his early years in Los Angeles, performing with Neil Young at the Bridge School Benefit and more.