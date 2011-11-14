Back to 'Back to the Future': Michael J. Fox Revisits 'Johnny B. Goode' — Video

This past Saturday night, Michael J. Fox (who has Parkinson's Disease) strapped on a red Gibson ES-345 and performed Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode"—just as he (as Marty McFly) did in the 1985 comedy Back to the Future.

Of course, he wasn't actually playing the guitar in the movie, of course; he was just going through the motions, as actors tend to do.

But when he took the stage in New York City this past weekend for his annual charity benefit, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's," he made up for all that by actually playing the song—guitar solo and all.

It was obviously his density!

You can check out the 2011 and 1985 videos below.

Find out more about Fox's charity right here.