Video: Beavis and Butt-Head Return

A new clip from the upcoming return of Beavis and Butt-Head has appeared online and can be seen below.

Instead of making jokes at the expense of rock and metal music videos on the new season, the Mike Judge-created show will instead take shots at reality stars on current MTV programming.

Beavis and Butthead has long associated with the rock/metal world, right down to the AC/DC and Metallica T-shirts worn by the titular characters. In 1993, the show released The Beavis and Butt-head Experience, a compilation album that features White Zombie, Anthrax, Megadeth, Primus, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers and others.

Get More: Beavis and Butt-Head, MTV Shows