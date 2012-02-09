Video: Behind the Scenes with Dream Theater

Dream Theater are still on the road as part of a massive world tour in support of last year's A Dramatic Turn of Events. When the band stopped in Glasgow, Scotland, keyboardist Jordan Rudess has the camera rolling and caught some great backstage footage from the gig, which you can check out below.

Dream Theater will be in attendance this Sunday at the 54th annual Grammy awards, where they're nominated for Best Hard Rock/Metal performance for their song "On the Back of Angels."

The band recently posted a new lyric video for "Build Me Up, Break Me Down," and you can see it here.