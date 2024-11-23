“A new model as limitless as the artist with whom it was created”: Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has a new signature guitar – and it’s a stunning Sustainiac-loaded Strandberg

Despite being best known for shredding the daylights out of keyboards, Dream Theater’s crafty multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rudess is also a dab hand at the electric guitar – and now he has become Strandberg’s latest signature artist.

In recent years, the prog veteran has become increasingly enamored with the guitar, sharing his tapping-laden journey on his social pages. As such, the release of his signature Boden JR Sorcerer signature guitar represents a full-circle moment for the talented shredder.

The Swedish luthier, renowned for its ergonomic headless guitars, has talked up the limited edition as a “one-of-a-kind instrument… inspired by Jordan’s innovative vision for music and instrument craftmanship”.

Its Deep Metallic Purple Burst gloss finish, in keeping with the prog wizard’s chic, immediately catches the eye, with Sorcerer inlays offering another unique aesthetic twist. They have been designed by Rudess and Finnish guitarist Mika Tyyskä, better known as Mr. Fastfinger.

The six-string also sports a beautiful flame maple top and roasted maple EndurNeck, designed for premium comfort and playability. Its wood choices are rounded out by a chambered swamp ash body and an artificial Ebonol fretboard.

Elsewhere, Strandberg is maintaining its reputation for high-end hardware specs, this time uniting a Suhr SSH+ bridge humbucker with a Sustainiac Stealth Pro in the neck.

Strandberg’s signature EGS Rev7B with pop-in whammy bar also features, while the neck benefits from carbon fiber reinforcements.

“Jordan is a kaleidoscopic musician that effortlessly moves between handling keyboard duties in the legendary progressive rock band Dream Theater, developing music software, lecturing in music, and exploring the boundaries of the electric guitar,” says Strandberg. “As such, it’s no wonder that Jordan’s own Strandberg Sorcerer guitar is a groundbreaking instrument.”

(Image credit: Strandberg)

The Strandberg Boden JR Sorcerer Limited Edition is available now. They are priced at $3,495 apiece and come with an exclusive print signed by Jordan Rudess.

Head to Strandberg to learn more.

Rudess joins Jacob Collier as the latest addition to the Strandberg signature crew. The next-level jazzer's signature five-string stands as one of 2024's most anticipated – and eyebrow-raising – guitars.