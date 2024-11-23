“A new model as limitless as the artist with whom it was created”: Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has a new signature guitar – and it’s a stunning Sustainiac-loaded Strandberg

The Boden JR Sorcerer is a limited edition release, loaded with signature Strandberg flourishes, a Sustainiac humbucker, and inlays designed by Mr. Fastfinger

Strandberg Boden JR Sorcerer
(Image credit: Strandberg)

Despite being best known for shredding the daylights out of keyboards, Dream Theater’s crafty multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rudess is also a dab hand at the electric guitar – and now he has become Strandberg’s latest signature artist.

In recent years, the prog veteran has become increasingly enamored with the guitar, sharing his tapping-laden journey on his social pages. As such, the release of his signature Boden JR Sorcerer signature guitar represents a full-circle moment for the talented shredder.

