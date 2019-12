Metallica have posted video of the now-customary "Big Four Jam" from the Sonisphere festival in Knebworth, UK. Metallica were joined on stage by members of Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth and Diamond Head for a rendition of Diamond Head's classic cut, "Am I Evil?" Check out the video below.

You can check out a 17-minute MetOnTour video at Metallica's website .