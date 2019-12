This past Wednesday night, Black Sabbath launched their European tour at the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland.

Below, you can check out two fan-filmed (but pretty decent) videos from the show. Watch "War Pigs" and "Children of the Grave" and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more videos from this show, visit hennemusic.com.

Black Sabbath will release a live DVD, Live...Gathered In Their Masses, November 26.