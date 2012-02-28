Video: Conan O'Brien Meets George Harrison's Guitars

As we reported earlier this week, the new "Guitar Collection: George Harrison" iPad app is available now.

The app, which was put together by Harrison's only son, Dhani, takes an in-depth look at seven of Harrison's Beatles-era guitars. The app features photos, detailed descriptions, audio and video footage. There's even 360-degree imaging by photographer Steven Sebring that enables fans to see the guitars' scratches, dings and worn threads.

The app's video section features footage of Ben Harper, Josh Homme, Mike Campbell (from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) and Dhani playing the guitars, plus Conan O'Brien and Dhani discussing what makes the guitars so special.

Here's an exclusive clip from the Conan O'Brien portion of the app, where he gets up close and person with Harrison's 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet. The acoustic in the background is Harrison's Gibson J-160E.

The guitar behind Conan's chair is Harrison's 1961 Fender Stratocaster. Although it was originally finished in Sonic Blue, Harrison painted it and dubbed it "Rocky." It is most often associated with the Magical Mystery Tour period, but it also was used on "I Want to Tell You," "Nowhere Man" and other mid-period Beatles tunes.

