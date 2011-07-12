Gretsch Introduces G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet

Today, Gretsch announced the release of the G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet, which is modeled on Harrison's original 1957 Duo Jet. Harrison referred to it as his “first real decent guitar.”

Features include appointments and modifications found on and/or inspired by Harrison’s guitar, which he bought used from a sailor in Liverpool in the early 1960s.

It has a lightweight mid-’50s-style chambered body, an all-black color scheme (arched maple top, mahogany back and sides, and back of the one-piece mahogany neck), a Bigsby B3C tailpiece with a black Phillips-head tremolo arm pivot bolt, plus an offset strap button on the lower bout.

Other features include three-ply body binding (white-black-white), white single-ply neck and headstock binding, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with 12-inch radius and hump-block pearloid inlays, two single-coil DynaSonic pickups, a vintage-style “rocking bar” bridge with rosewood base, silver plexi pickguard, chrome-plated Grover V98CM Sta-Tite tuners, Gretsch “G” arrow control knobs, chrome-plated hardware, Harrison’s signature on the truss rod cover and a premium tweed case.

This news follows the early 2011 release of the Gretsch Custom Shop G6128T-GH George Harrison “Tribute” Duo Jet, a limited-edition relic model that meticulously mirrored the original guitar, down to the tiniest detail.

Harrison used his Duo Jet on The Beatles' Please Please Me album, and it appears on the cover of his 1987 solo album, Cloud Nine.