Video: The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Appears in Samsung Super Bowl Commercial

Earlier today, The Darkness told fans on their Facebook page to "be mindful of the commercials during the NFL Super Bowl tonight for something spectacular."

Turns out, that something was Darkness singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins starring in a new commercial from Samsung, which featured the band's 2003 hit, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love." You can check out the ad below.

Earlier this week, the Darkness unveiled an animated clip for a new track, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us," their first new music in nearly seven years. Check out the video here.