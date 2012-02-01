The Darkness Premiere New Music Video, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us"

British hard rockers the Darkness have just debuted a brand new music video. Scroll down to listen to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us."

The new song will presumably appear on the group's forthcoming album, which has yet to receive a title or official release date.

The band are also giving away a free download of "Nothing's Gonna Stop," which you can get here.

"We've been through a lot, just in the last year, and all it's done is made us closer," said singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins of the band's recent history. "We understand each other now, where I think we were still finding things out about each other along the way ... When we do have a sit-down now and clarify things, we already know what each other's thinking. It's just like classic brothers, really; I suppose we're old enough to understand each other now."

As for what Darkness fans can expect from the new album, Justin's brother and bandmate Dan added: "We're kind of trying to get back to the more organic kind of rock sounds of the Darkness."

The band kicks off a U.S. tour tonight. You can find full dates here