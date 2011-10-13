Video: Dave Grohl Drums for Cage The Elephant, Filling In for a Sick Jared Champion

Foo Fighters mainman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has pretty much joined Cage The Elephant -- at least temporarily -- as their touring drummer.

CTE, who are supporting the Foos on tour at the moment, are minus their drummer, Jared Champion, since his appendix decided to burst on October 10.

You can watch a video of him playing with the band below.

Champion, who has had surgery, will also miss tonight's show at the Los Angeles Forum -- but Grohl will be there again to help out.

Cage The Elephant's guitarist Lincoln Parrish told Spin that Grohl volunteered his services as soon as he heard about Champion's condition.

"Dave somehow heard what had happened and called our tour manager. He said, 'Hey, so do you think the guys would go for it?' Our manager was like, 'Um, yeah!!!''

Cage The Elephant say Champion should be back behind the kit by October 17 for a show in San Diego.