Rob Cavestany and Ted Aguilar of Death Angel recently visited EMGtv to perform songs from their upcoming album, The Dream Calls For Blood.

In the video below, which features a new track called "Left For Dead," you can hear how EMG's 81 and HA model pickups handle a roller-coaster ride of riffs.

For more about EMG, visit emgpickups.com or the company's Facebook page.

For more about Death Angel, follow them on Facebook.