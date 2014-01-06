Video: December 30, 1993 —Nirvana Play Their Final Los Angeles Show

Some "new" old video has surfaced on YouTube.

On December 30, documentary filmmaker Dave Markey posted this clip of what would wind up being Nirvana's last-ever show in Los Angeles.

The show, which was staged at the LA Forum, pre-dates Kurt Cobain's April 5, 1994, suicide by just a few short months.

Here's the info Markey posted along with the video:

"20 years ago tonight (December 30, 1993) I stood on Kurt's side of the stage at my hometown's Los Angeles Forum and captured the last set I would see of this band. A band that I had worked with, toured with; people that I would call my friends. A band that both the world and myself really loved (can't really say this has happened since.)

"Within just a few short months it would sadly all be over. Sharing a few songs here; a couple covers Vaselines' Jesus & Bowie's Man Who Sold The World) and All Apologies. I'm glad to have documented this show, as well as their pre-fame fun in 1991."