Video: Drag Queens Review Napalm Death's "Analysis Paralysis"

It's no secret that a lot of businesses outsource various jobs in order to cut costs, so it's really no surprise that the trend has now hit music reviews.

What is surprising is that it's been outsourced to drag queens.

In a video titled "Drag Queens and Death Metal" from Noisey (a music site owned by Vice), the website visited the infamous "Tranny Shack" at Madame JoJo's in London and asked some drag queens what they thought of Napalm Death's "Analysis Paralysis." Watch the video below, for more giggling than you've ever heard in a metal review.

Napalm Death's new album, Utilitarian, is out now.