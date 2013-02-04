Video: Dream Theater Release Trailer for 'Live at Luna Park' CD/DVD

Dream Theater have released a trailer for their new live album, DVD and Blu-ray, Live At Luna Park.

The DVD, which was filmed over two nights in South America during a 15-month world tour that hit 35 countries, will be released in May by Eagle Rock Entertainment.

“This is without a doubt the closest a viewer at home will come to experiencing a live Dream Theater concert,” said guitarist John Petrucci. “Between the hi-def video, the huge audio mix and the documentary style behind the scenes footage, you are truly transported to the arena and completely immersed in the entire live experience.

“We have the greatest fans on the planet and the people of Argentina are no exception! The energy and vibe at Luna Park was truly electric and contagious. The perfect synergy between band and audience. We are immensely proud of this DVD and incredibly excited to share it with everyone!”

Live At Luna Park will be released as 2DVD, Blu-ray, digital video; 2DVD/3CD; Blu-ray/3CD; and a deluxe edition (2DVD/Blu-ray/3CD). For more news, check out the band's Facebook page.