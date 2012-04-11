Video: At The Drive-In Play "One-Armed Scissor" at First Show in 11 Years

Monday night, reunited post-hardcore band At the Drive-In performed live together for the first time over a decade at Red 7 in Austin, Texas.

By all accounts, the show lacked singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala's signature acrobatics, but the band sounded spot-on, highlighting the angular dual guitar work of Jim Ward and Omar Rodriquez Lopez.

You can watch fan-filmed video of the band performing "One-Armed Scissor" and "Quarantined" below.

Bixler-Zavala and Rodriquez are featured in the May issue of Guitar World, in which they discuss the latest Mars Volta album, Noctourniquet.