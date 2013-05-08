Video: Emmure Frontman Frank Palmeri Nearly Electrocuted During Moscow Concert

Deathcore band Emmure were forced to cut short their show in Moscow, Russia, last night after frontman Frank Palmeri was nearly electrocuted on stage. You can check out the entire scenario in the brief video below, courtesy of PostHardcore TV.

After the band's shortened set, Palmeri hit the Twitters, telling fans he almost died on stage after 200 volts coursed through his body. Emmure guitarist Mike Mulholland added that the stage was unsafe. He went on to say the band would be back.

Emmure are touring behind their latest album, Slave To The Game, which came out last month.