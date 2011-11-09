Video: Faith No More Debut New Song in Buenos Aires?

There's a pretty big buzz happening online about a mystery song Faith No More recently played in Buenos Aires, Argentina. You can check out video of the song in question below.

The song doesn't appear to be part of the Faith No More canon, and if it's a cover, it's definitely an obscure one. Of course, fans are particularly excited because this might actually be the first new Faith No More song in over a decade. Could this be the beginning of the band's first album since 1997's Album of the Year?