Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs on 'Conan'

Last night, Austin-based blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. hit the stage on Conan to perform "Numb" off his major-label full-length debut, Blak and Blu. Check out the footage — plus a web exclusive of "Ain't Messin' 'Round" — below.

Clark saw his star rise quickly last year, bolstered not only by a new album but by appearances at several high-profile festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, JazzFest, the Newport Folk Festival and even Metallica’s Orion Music Festival.

“It feels strange to be getting this much attention after all of these years of being unknown,” he told Guitar World, “but it’s good timing. I’m grateful for the way that things have worked out. I don’t think that I could have planned things any better than what’s actually happened.”

You can read the full interview here.

Blak and Blu landed at No. 7 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012.