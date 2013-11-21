Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs "Numb" on 'Guitar Center Sessions'

Below, check out a clip of Austin's Gary Clark Jr. performing "Numb," a track from his 2012 album, Blak and Blu, on Guitar Center Sessions.

Clark's episode of Guitar Center Sessions will be broadcast 9 p.m. ET Friday, November 22 on DIRECTV's Audience Network, channel 239 (Check local listings).

“I love B.B. King, T-Bone Walker and Hendrix, but no one else can do it like them,” Clark told Guitar World in 2012. “I love to show my respect and tip my hat to those guys, but I was born in 1984.

"I grew up with synthesizers and weird, spacey music—hip-hop, R&B, modern rock—that I heard on the radio. That’s influenced the way I play music. It’s natural for me to go with what I feel. If I didn’t let that other stuff out and stuck to a certain format, I would feel like I was missing out on something. I’m just enjoying my ride and being who I am.”

For more about Guitar Center Sessions, including the show's complete schedule, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.